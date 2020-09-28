Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will announce $234.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $547.50 million and the lowest is $55.00 million. Novavax posted sales of $2.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,229.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $706.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.30 million to $2.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.27. 139,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,390,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -39.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $189.40.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $8,119,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,951 shares of company stock worth $22,327,836 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Novavax by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

