Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $227.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.26.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 40.47% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of ($51.97) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million. Research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

