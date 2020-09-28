NoLimitCoin (NLC2) One Day Volume Tops $1,777.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $1,777.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004592 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001766 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 617,557,147 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

