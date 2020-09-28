Noir Trading Up 3.4% This Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Noir has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market capitalization of $181,612.75 and approximately $349.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,355,175 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

