Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NROM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. 42,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. Noble Roman’s has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.61.

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items.

