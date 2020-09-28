Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Noble Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.
Shares of NYSE NBLX opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $624.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Noble Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $28.88.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 793.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,884 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 882,653 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 167,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Noble Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 53.02% of the company’s stock.
Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile
Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.
