NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.38. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.
About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NITTO DENKO COR/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.