NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NITTO DENKO COR/ADR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NDEKY opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.38. NITTO DENKO COR/ADR has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $33.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67.

NITTO DENKO COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NITTO DENKO COR/ADR will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About NITTO DENKO COR/ADR

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

