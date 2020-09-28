NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NIKON CORP/ADR stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,491. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. NIKON CORP/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.37 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19). NIKON CORP/ADR had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $601.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKON CORP/ADR will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NINOY. Morgan Stanley raised NIKON CORP/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised NIKON CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIKON CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

