Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Sells $12,185,816.36 in Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:NKE opened at $124.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.03. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $130.38. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Nike’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Nike by 1,225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 958,499 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $93,981,000 after purchasing an additional 886,199 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $3,145,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NKE. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Nike from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nike from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nike from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nike from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.76.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

