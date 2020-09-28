Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 29.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund stock opened at $13.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

