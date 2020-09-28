Nestle’s (NSRGF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nestle presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Shares of NSRGF stock opened at $119.00 on Friday. Nestle has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $124.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.10.
About Nestle
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.
