Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NLTX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NLTX opened at $11.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $484.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.01.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

