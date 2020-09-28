Native Utility Token (NUT) Price Hits $24.74

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Native Utility Token has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $24.31 million and approximately $3,989.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Native Utility Token token can now be bought for $24.74 or 0.00227247 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00254752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.01593122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00188112 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token launched on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official website for Native Utility Token is eosdt.com . The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Native Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Native Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

