National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.10

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.102 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

National Health Investors has raised its dividend payment by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 103.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

National Health Investors stock opened at $59.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.64. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.20, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 57.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

