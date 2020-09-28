National General Holdings Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

National General has raised its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National General has a payout ratio of 5.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National General to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

NGHC opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.94. National General has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National General will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NGHC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. William Blair cut National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.17.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

