National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend payment by 7.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas has a dividend payout ratio of 62.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Fuel Gas to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $41.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $48.14.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $323.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

