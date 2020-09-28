NaPoleonX (NPX) Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. One NaPoleonX token can now be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. During the last week, NaPoleonX has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $628.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00254752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097407 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.43 or 0.01593122 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00188112 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX launched on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

Buying and Selling NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

