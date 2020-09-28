Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NK. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Nantkwest in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

NASDAQ:NK opened at $7.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. The company has a market capitalization of $775.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.54. Nantkwest has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 162,086.03% and a negative return on equity of 52.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nantkwest will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Nantkwest news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 65,300 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $668,019.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,993.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Nantkwest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $183,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,134.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 295,259 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,579. Corporate insiders own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,733,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after purchasing an additional 341,483 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,991 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nantkwest during the 2nd quarter worth $1,385,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nantkwest Company Profile

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

