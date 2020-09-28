Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

MTL opened at C$9.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.11. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71. The stock has a market cap of $892.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.538835 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter W. Stephen Clark purchased 30,600 shares of Mullen Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.40 per share, with a total value of C$287,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,400. Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,415 shares of company stock valued at $304,946.

MTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.89.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

