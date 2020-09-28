Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.
MTL opened at C$9.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.11. Mullen Group has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71. The stock has a market cap of $892.50 million and a P/E ratio of 16.67.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$258.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mullen Group will post 0.538835 EPS for the current fiscal year.
MTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.89.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.
