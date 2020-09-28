MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MTBC, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the August 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MTBCP opened at $25.60 on Monday. MTBC has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $27.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.2292 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

