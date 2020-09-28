MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) & Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Critical Survey

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) and Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

This table compares MSC Industrial Direct and Alta Equipment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSC Industrial Direct $3.36 billion 1.01 $288.80 million $5.29 11.65 Alta Equipment Group N/A N/A $10,000.00 ($0.56) -13.75

MSC Industrial Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Alta Equipment Group. Alta Equipment Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSC Industrial Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

MSC Industrial Direct has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alta Equipment Group has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.2% of Alta Equipment Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MSC Industrial Direct and Alta Equipment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSC Industrial Direct 8.07% 19.58% 11.19% Alta Equipment Group N/A -22.26% -3.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MSC Industrial Direct and Alta Equipment Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSC Industrial Direct 2 4 2 0 2.00 Alta Equipment Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus price target of $71.43, indicating a potential upside of 15.92%. Given MSC Industrial Direct’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MSC Industrial Direct is more favorable than Alta Equipment Group.

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct beats Alta Equipment Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers approximately 1,645,000 stock-keeping units through its catalogs; brochures; e-commerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; inventory management solutions; and call-centers and branches. The company serves through its distribution network of 100 branch offices and 12 customer fulfillment centers. It serves individual machine shops, Fortune 100 manufacturing companies, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc. owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. The company sells and rents new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment. It also provides parts and equipment, as well as repair and maintenance services. Alta Equipment Group Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.