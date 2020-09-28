Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Up 1,671.4% in September

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 1,671.4% from the August 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

Get Ms&Ad Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.