Morgan Stanley Trims Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Target Price to $15.00

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kinder Morgan from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.94.

KMI stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.74, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, with a total value of $97,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,087 shares in the company, valued at $392,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Perry M. Waughtal sold 59,593 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $832,514.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 299,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,123.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 680,233 shares of company stock worth $9,598,573 over the last three months. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

