Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Get SMITHS GRP PLC/S alerts:

Shares of SMGZY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 92,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,123. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.25. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for SMITHS GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMITHS GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.