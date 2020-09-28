Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)

RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RSNAY. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. HSBC upgraded RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Investec raised RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

OTCMKTS RSNAY traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $5.71. 2,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,040. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.