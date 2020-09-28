Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBLX opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.68. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $28.88.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 18.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Noble Midstream Partners will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities and Corporate. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

