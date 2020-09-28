Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Monolithic Power Systems has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $3.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $265.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $263.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 96.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.17. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $130.12 and a one year high of $284.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 18.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

MPWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.56.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $1,012,363.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,999,335.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 16,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total value of $3,992,425.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,668,710.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,888 shares of company stock valued at $29,730,982 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

