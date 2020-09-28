MKM Partners Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $115.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.48.

Shares of DRI opened at $97.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $124.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,156,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,262,000 after purchasing an additional 385,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,649,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,512,000 after purchasing an additional 302,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 23.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,332,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,466,000 after purchasing an additional 628,147 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $175,634,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

