MKM Partners Boosts Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $325.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective increased by MKM Partners from $320.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.00.

Shares of COST stock opened at $342.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $363.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.00, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,771 shares in the company, valued at $10,683,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock worth $5,915,919. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 33.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,406 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $612,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 497,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

