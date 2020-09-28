MJardin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MJardin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the August 31st total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MJARF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.04. 2,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,943. MJardin Group has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.10 target price on shares of MJardin Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th.

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialized cannabis management company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers its partners turnkey cannabis cultivation, processing, and retail solutions, including licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, and facility ramp-up services, as well as day-to-day personnel management and oversight, and operation services for large scale production facilities.

