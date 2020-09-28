MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MJNE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,484. MJ has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.50.
MJ Company Profile
