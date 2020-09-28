MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJNE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,484. MJ has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

MJ Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the medical marijuana business in Nevada. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, and asset and infrastructure development in the cannabis industry. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

