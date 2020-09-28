Mizuho Trims Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price to $63.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.43. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 23.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,066,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,176 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth about $137,657,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,165 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,784,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,915 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

