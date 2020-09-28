Mizuho Boosts Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $33.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TCOM. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.60. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

