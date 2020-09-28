Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Minto Apartment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$31.32 million for the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

