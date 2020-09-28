Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised Michaels Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Michaels Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.72.

Shares of MIK stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 99.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,923,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 344.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 355,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Michaels Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,920 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

