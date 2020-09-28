Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
MIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.72.
Shares of NASDAQ MIK opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 3.04.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,420,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,923,000 after acquiring an additional 31,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 344.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,207,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 355,747 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 94,920 shares during the period.
About Michaels Companies
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
