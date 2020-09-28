MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Up 91.3% in September

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the August 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MFM traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,301. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.