Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $65.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mereo BioPharma Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of rare and specialty diseases. Its product candidates include BPS-804, a novel antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of osteogenesis imperfecta; MPH-966, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BGS-649, an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism; and BCT-197, an oral p38 MAP kinase inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat acute exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

