Mercury Price Up 5.5% This Week (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Upbit, Bittrex and Tidex. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $674,419.58 and $1,173.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009201 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00249933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00041230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00097408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.70 or 0.01586710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00187971 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.