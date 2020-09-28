Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Melcor REIT has a 12-month low of C$21.80 and a 12-month high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($4.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($4.85). The firm had revenue of C$18.10 million during the quarter.

