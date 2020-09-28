MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Short Interest Update

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 1,668.3% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,093,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MEDH opened at $0.02 on Monday. MedX has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

Get MedX alerts:

About MedX

MedX Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, engages in the research and development of Wearable Technology Heat. It also acquires various medical businesses through its Collaborative Profit concept. The company was formerly known as Cantor Group Inc and changed its name to MedX Holdings, Inc in February 2016.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.