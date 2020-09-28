MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Short Interest Update

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, an increase of 1,668.3% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,093,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MEDH opened at $0.02 on Monday. MedX has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.
About MedX
