Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) EVP Sells $999,994.56 in Stock

Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,584 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $999,994.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,536,285.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hoedt Rob Ten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 9th, Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of Medtronic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $103.16 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Zacks Investment Research cut Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.0% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

