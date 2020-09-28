MCP Master Income Trust (MXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of A$1.76.

MCP Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

