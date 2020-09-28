Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) Short Interest Update

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRTI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Maxus Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRTI remained flat at $$141.00 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329. Maxus Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.08.

Maxus Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust REIT, makes equity investments in real estate properties in the United States. The company primarily invests in multifamily housing properties. As of June 30, 2005, it operated eight apartment communities. The company has elected to be treated as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 and would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90 taxable income to its shareholders.

