MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Hits Market Cap of $218,262.92

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $218,262.92 and $13,557.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00045483 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,861.14 or 0.99897680 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00634733 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.66 or 0.01238604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00109923 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00007340 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

