Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Earns Market Perform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their market perform rating on shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MMX has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Maverix Metals from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Maverix Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maverix Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Maverix Metals from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.57.

Shares of MMX opened at $5.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.72 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 12.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $964,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $2,843,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 13.1% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

