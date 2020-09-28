Mastermind, Inc (OTCMKTS:MMND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mastermind, Inc (OTCMKTS:MMND) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Mastermind stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Mastermind has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 million, a P/E ratio of -16.67 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

Mastermind Company Profile

Mastermind, Inc, an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites.

