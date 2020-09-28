Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $750.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post sales of $750.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $750.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750.00 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $662.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.39.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,507 shares of company stock worth $1,379,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after buying an additional 2,947,456 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after buying an additional 2,191,998 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after buying an additional 1,204,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

