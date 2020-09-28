Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $750.23 Million

Posted by on Sep 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post sales of $750.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $750.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $750.00 million. Marvell Technology Group posted sales of $662.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.39.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,588,450. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.38. Marvell Technology Group has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,507 shares of company stock worth $1,379,526 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,979,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,016,000 after buying an additional 2,947,456 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,093,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,514,000 after buying an additional 2,191,998 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,173,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,582,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,725,000 after buying an additional 1,426,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,645,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,876,000 after buying an additional 1,204,478 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.