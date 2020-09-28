Maro Price Tops $0.0201 on Major Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maro coin can now be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges. Maro has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $277,979.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maro alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042405 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.25 or 0.04862494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00056603 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00033686 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 903,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 446,071,444 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.