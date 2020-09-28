Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MRNS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen began coverage on Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $16.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $340.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 2.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 946.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,372,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.